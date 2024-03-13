In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs XL100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Xl100
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 43,900
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|99.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-