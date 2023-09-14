In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at 57,877 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.4 bhp @ 7,500 rpm & 9.4 Nm @ 6,000 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less