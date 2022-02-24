In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-