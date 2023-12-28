In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at 46,375 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less