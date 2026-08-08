In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-