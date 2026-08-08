In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 65,514
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|87.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-