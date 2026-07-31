In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Raider
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-