In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Radeon
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 55,100
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|73.68 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-