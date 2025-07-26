In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-