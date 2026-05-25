In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-