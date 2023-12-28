In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Tunwal Sport 63 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 48V Price starts at 49,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Sport 63 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 48V in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less