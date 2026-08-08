In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Benling India
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.