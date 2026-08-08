In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Benling India
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|100-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|2.58 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)