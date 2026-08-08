In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Saathi
|Brand
|Benling India
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.