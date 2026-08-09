In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Trinity Motors Rafiki choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Rafiki has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Rafiki Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Rafiki
|Brand
|Benling India
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 69,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|48 V
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.