In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Techo Electra Techo Electra Raptor Price starts at 57,423 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Techo Electra Raptor has a range of up to 90 - 100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less