Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesBenling Icon vs SVITCH XE

Benling India Benling Icon vs SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE

In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Filters
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SVITCH XE
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE
XE STD
₹78,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless MotorBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70-75 km/charge45-50 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47078,999
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47078,999
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,697

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries for the Svitch CSR 762 electric motorcycle will begin from August this year
    Svitch CSR 762 e-motorcycle launched at 1.90 lakh. Will rival Tork Kratos R
    10 Jan 2024
    The Svitch CSR 762 promises a range of 160 km on a single charge and a top speed of 120 kmph
    Ahmedabad start-up Svitch to launch CSR 762 electric motorcycle by early 2024
    20 Oct 2023
    Ducati said prices will be increased on select motorcycles and variants with effect from January 1, 2024
    Ducati to hike prices on select motorcycles from January 2024
    7 Dec 2023
    Ducati has brought the full range of Scrambler motorcycles to the Indian market.
    New-gen Ducati Scrambler range launched. Prices start from 10.39 lakh
    19 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trust old heart
    Jaguar XE 2020 drive review: New style and substance with trusty old heart
    16 Jan 2020
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip
    5 Essential Bike Accessories for a Long Trip | All Things Auto
    27 Jun 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE
    First Look: All new Jaguar XE at a starting price of  44.98 lakh
    6 Dec 2019
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    View all
     