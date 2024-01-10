In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the SVITCH MXE has a range of up to 35-38 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH MXE in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less