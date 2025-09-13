In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Avenis
|Brand
|Benling India
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 83,793
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-