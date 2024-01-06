In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less