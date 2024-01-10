In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Stella Automobili SA 1000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 1000 Price starts at 46,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the SA 1000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Stella Automobili offers the SA 1000 in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less