In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling icon Buzz
BrandBenling IndiaStella Automobili
Price₹ 65,470₹ 95,000
Range70-75 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
165 mm180 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown Assistance-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah2.16 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47095,000
RTO
00
Insurance
04,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4072,131

