In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Buzz
|Brand
|Benling India
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.