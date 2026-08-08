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Benling India Benling Icon vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 120-145 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling icon Zepop
BrandBenling IndiaRowwet
Price₹ 65,470₹ 61,770
Range70-75 km/charge120-145 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V1.15 kWh
Charging Time-7 Hours

Filters
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Benling Icon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Kerb Weight
66 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10-
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W2 kWr
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown Assistance-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah1.15 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
03,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,404

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