Benling India Benling Icon or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.