In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Okinawa Lite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Lite Price starts at 63,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Lite has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the Lite in 5 colours.