In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual Price starts at 58,992 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Dual has a range of up to 120 -130 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Okinawa offers the Dual in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less