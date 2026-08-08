In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Flion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Flion
|Brand
|Benling India
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 57,788
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.