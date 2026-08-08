In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|Benling India
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.92 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.