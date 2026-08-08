In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Accelero Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Accelero plus
|Brand
|Benling India
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 55,200
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|190 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.