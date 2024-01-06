In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Lohia Oma Star Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Lohia Oma Star Li Price starts at 51,750 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Oma Star Li has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Lohia offers the Oma Star Li in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less