In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Lectrix SX25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Lectrix SX25 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the SX25 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs SX25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Sx25
|Brand
|Benling India
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.4 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|7-8 Hours