In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Komaki XGT VP choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT VP Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the XGT VP has a range of up to 65-80 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs XGT VP Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Xgt vp
|Brand
|Benling India
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 59,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|65-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
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