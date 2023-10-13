In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Komaki X2 Vogue choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki X2 Vogue Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the X2 Vogue has a range of up to 85 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Komaki offers the X2 Vogue in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less