In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.