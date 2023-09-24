In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the LY has a range of up to 80-200 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs LY Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Ly
|Brand
|Benling India
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 78,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|80-200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 55 Minutes