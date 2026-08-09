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Benling India Benling Icon vs Komaki Flora

In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 61,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Flora Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling icon Flora
BrandBenling IndiaKomaki
Price₹ 65,470₹ 61,000
Range70-75 km/charge80-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V3 kWh
Charging Time-4-5 Hours

Filters
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Flora
Komaki Flora
STD
₹61,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Benling Icon Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Kerb Weight
66 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W3000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown AssistanceVibrant Dashboard, Self-Diagnostic Meter, Additional Backrest, parking, Gear Mode
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah3 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLALi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47065,361
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47061,000
RTO
00
Insurance
04,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,404

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