In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Komaki Flora choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki Flora Price starts at Rs. 61,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Flora has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Flora Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Flora
|Brand
|Benling India
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 61,000
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|80-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|3 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours