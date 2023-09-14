In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less