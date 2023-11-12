In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Neo Price starts at 57,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Intercity Neo has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Neo in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less