Benling India Benling Icon or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at 68,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours.