In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu Price starts at Rs. 53,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Gen Next Nanu has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Gen Next Nanu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Gen next nanu
|Brand
|Benling India
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 53,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60-90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours