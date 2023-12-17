In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Jitendra Primo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra Primo Price starts at Rs. 92,007 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the Primo has a range of up to 66-137 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs Primo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Primo
|Brand
|Benling India
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 92,007
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|66-137 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|2.04 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours