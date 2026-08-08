In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Benling India
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 69,149
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.