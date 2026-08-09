In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs JET 320 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Jet 320
|Brand
|Benling India
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 73,480
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3.5-4 Hrs.