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Benling India Benling Icon vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Benling icon S1
BrandBenling IndiaiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 65,470₹ 54,999
Range70-75 km/charge75-180 km/charge
Battery Capacity60 V2.1 kWh
Charging Time--

Filters
Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite-Graphene
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benling India Benling Icon Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Footspace View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Load Capacity
150 kg-
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Kerb Weight
66 kg101 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-3.00-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Radial Tyre
Yes-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W1.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock AbsorberAdjustable Spring Loaded Telescopic
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic 75 mm Travel
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Charging Point
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Integrated Locking System, Regenerative Braking System, Smart Breakdown AssistanceRated Power - 1.2 kW
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah2.1 kWh
DRLs
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
VRLA-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,47058,446
Ex-Showroom Price
65,47054,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4071,256

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