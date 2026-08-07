In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Benling Icon up to 70-75 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours.
Benling Icon vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|S1
|Brand
|Benling India
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
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