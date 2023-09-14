Saved Articles

Benling India Benling Icon vs Honda XBlade

In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Benling Icon
Benling India Benling Icon
Icon LA
₹65,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
Brushless Motor-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70-75 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
65,4701,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
65,4701,09,264
RTO
08,741
Insurance
08,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4072,727

