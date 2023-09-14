In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at 78,803 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less