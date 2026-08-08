In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Xblade
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-