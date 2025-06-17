In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-