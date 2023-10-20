In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at 64,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Shine 100 mileage is around 65 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less