In 2023 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.