In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Shine
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-