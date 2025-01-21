In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Livo
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-