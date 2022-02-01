In 2026 Benling India Benling Icon or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benling India Benling Icon Price starts at Rs. 65,470 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Benling India offers the Benling Icon in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Benling Icon has a range of up to 70-75 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Benling Icon vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Benling icon
|Grazia
|Brand
|Benling India
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 65,470
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|70-75 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-